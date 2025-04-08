Malloy will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Malloy will make his sixth consecutive start -- including his fifth in a row out of the leadoff spot -- after getting on base at a .462 clip in 26 plate appearances since his March 31 call-up. The 25-year-old's long-term path to regular playing time could become murkier once the Tigers get at least one or two of Gleyber Torres (oblique), Matt Vierling (shoulder), Wenceel Perez (back) and Parker Meadows (arm) back from the injured list, but with none of those players expected to return in the near future, Malloy should continue to enjoy a full-time role in a prominent lineup spot.