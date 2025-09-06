Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers optioned Malloy to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Malloy was recalled from Triple-A earlier this week but will head back to Toledo after Chris Paddack was reinstated from the bereavement list Saturday. Malloy has appeared in 49 games for the Tigers this season, slashing .214/.347/.296 with one home run, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 20:31 BB:K across 121 plate appearances. Both Jahmai Jones and Andy Ibanez have surpassed Malloy on the depth chart as options against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Back in majors•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Returning to big club•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Drives in four in doubleheader•