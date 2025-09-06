The Tigers optioned Malloy to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Malloy was recalled from Triple-A earlier this week but will head back to Toledo after Chris Paddack was reinstated from the bereavement list Saturday. Malloy has appeared in 49 games for the Tigers this season, slashing .214/.347/.296 with one home run, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 20:31 BB:K across 121 plate appearances. Both Jahmai Jones and Andy Ibanez have surpassed Malloy on the depth chart as options against left-handed pitching.