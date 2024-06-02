Malloy is expected to be called up to the Detroit's major-league roster Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Malloy will join the Tigers ahead of their three-game series on the road against the Rangers on Monday. The 24-year-old will be set to make his major-league debut after producing a .253 average with six home runs, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases over 45 games with Triple-A Toledo this season.