Malloy went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Malloy singled in the third for his only hit of the game and wound up swiping second base before the inning concluded for the first steal of his MLB career. Malloy does have a hit in four straight games now, but overall, it's been a struggle for the 24-year-old to get acclimated to big league pitching so far. He's slashing .197/.284/.394 with four homers, eight RBI, eight runs and a 7:31 BB:K in 81 plate appearances.