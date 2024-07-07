Malloy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Malloy started the first two games of the series in Cincinnati but will sit Sunday after going 1-for-6 with two walks and a strikeout between the last two contests. Riley Greene will receive a turn at designated hitter while Matt Vierling starts in left field.
