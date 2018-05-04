Tigers' Kade Scivicque: Promoted to Triple-A
Scivicque was called up to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Scivicque will head back to the highest minor-league level after playing in 24 games for Triple-A Gwinnett within the Braves' organization to end the 2017 campaign. During those contests, he hit .272/.344/.370 with two home runs and 11 RBI. Scivicque will continue to serve as depth at the catching position for Detroit.
