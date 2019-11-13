Play

Scivicque re-signed Tuesday with the Tigers on a minor-league contract, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 26-year-old backstop split the 2019 season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, slashing .295/.338/.488 between the two levels. He'll provide some organizational depth behind the plate in the high minors again in 2020, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot is a barrier to him earning a callup to the big leagues.

