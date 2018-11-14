Scivicque agreed to a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Scivicque played in 34 games with Triple-A Toledo last year, slashing .230/.285/.345 with two home runs and eight RBI. The 25-year-old will return to the Triple-A level in 2019 while serving as organizational depth at the catching position.

