Scivicque signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Scivicque will provide much needed organizational depth behind the plate for the Tigers this season. The 25-year-old hit .272/.344/.370 with two homers in his first taste of Triple-A in 2017 (24 games with Gwinnett). He'll report to Double-A Erie.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories