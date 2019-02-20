Tigers' Kaleb Cowart: Focusing mainly on pitching in camp
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that he plans on using Cowart primarily as a pitcher during spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "We want him to get more involved in the pitching part of it right now," Gardenhire said. "We know what he can do defensively."
When Detroit claimed Cowart off waivers in late January, it was expected that he would report to camp in preparation for a two-way role. That still looked to be the plan when Cowart took part in all infield drills Monday, but Gardenhire instead decided he wanted to get a longer look at the 26-year-old on the mound. Given that Cowart primarily played the infield along with some spot duty in the corner outfield since turning pro in 2010, it makes sense for the Tigers to use the spring to see if deploying him as a two-way player is even a feasible plan. Coming out of high school, Cowart sported a fastball that sat around 92-to-95 miles per hour, so he'll at least have a good foundation with which to start from.
