Tigers' Kaleb Cowart: Scooped up by Tigers
Cowart was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cowart has yet to put it together at the highest level, evidenced by his career .177/.241/.293 slash line across parts of four major-league seasons (162 games). The utility man will need to improve at the dish if he wants to stick with the rebuilding Tigers. According to McCosky, it sounds like Cowart will get a chance to continue his development as a two-way player with Detroit.
