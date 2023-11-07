The Tigers selected Montero's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Detroit will protect Montero from the Rule 5 Draft and add him to the 40-man roster after he produced a 4.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while striking out 160 over 111.1 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie in 2023. The Tigers could give the 23-year-old right-hander a chance to compete for a spot in the big club's Opening Day rotation, but with several arms ahead of him in the pecking order, he's most likely to head back to Toledo to begin the 2024 campaign.