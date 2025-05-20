Montero surrendered five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday.

Montero worked in a bulk-relief role for the second straight game, though he took on a starter's workload with 5.2 frames and 98 pitches. The right-hander entered with one out in the first inning after Sean Guenther had allowed allowed a run on three hits, and though Montero got out of that frame without yielding further damage, he gave up four runs across the fourth and fifth innings and was charged with another after he departed in the seventh. It remains to be seen if Montero will continue entering behind an opener, but he should keep getting the ball on a starter's schedule even after Casey Mize (hamstring) returns from the injured list, as Reese Olson (finger) landed on the IL on Monday.