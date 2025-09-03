Tigers' Keider Montero: Back up with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
He'll join the 28-man active roster as a replacement for Chris Paddack, who was placed on the bereavement list. Montero will give the Tigers bullpen some much-needed length after their relievers had to cover five innings in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mets.
More News
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Allows five earned runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Goes just 4.1 frames in start•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Returns to starting role Saturday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Notches quality start in win•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Recalled ahead of start•