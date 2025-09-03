default-cbs-image
The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

He'll join the 28-man active roster as a replacement for Chris Paddack, who was placed on the bereavement list. Montero will give the Tigers bullpen some much-needed length after their relievers had to cover five innings in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mets.

