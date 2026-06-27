Tigers' Keider Montero: Blanks Houston in emotional win

Montero (4-5) picked up the win in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Astros, scattering five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.

With his mind on the devastation back home after two recent earthquakes, the Venezuelan right-hander produced one of his best outings of the season en route to his seventh quality start of 2026. Montero fired 70 of 96 pitches for strikes, and Houston didn't even get a runner past second base until his final frame. Over five appearances (four starts) in June, Montero sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 26.2 innings. Jack Flaherty (ankle) is expected to come off the IL this weekend with Justin Verlander (hamstring) potentially not far behind him, so the Tigers' rotation could get very crowded ahead of the All-Star break, but for now Montero is set to make his next start on the road next week against the Rangers.