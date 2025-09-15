Motero (5-3) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Marlins.

Montero gave up three singles and did not allow a runner to reach scoring position. He fell short of a quality start, but tossed 50 strikes on 76 total pitches; it was his highest pitch count since July 25, which was his last MLB appearance before spending just over a month with Triple-A Toledo. Montero now owns a 4.32 ERA with a 63:27 K:BB through 83.1 MLB innings this season. He's lined up for a home start against Atlanta next weekend.