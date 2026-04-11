Montero (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Marlins, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Taking his second turn in the rotation in place of Justin Verlander (hip), Montero fired 55 of 80 pitches for strikes as he delivered his first quality start since July 7 of last season. The 25-year-old righty has looked very good since being called up, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings, a performance that takes the pressure off Detroit to get Verlander back on the mound quickly. The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer has a bullpen session scheduled for Saturday, and how he emerges from that will likely determine whether Montero will get the ball next week during a home series against the Royals.