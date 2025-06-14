Montero (3-1) earned the win against the Reds on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Montero entered with two outs in the first inning and tossed five solid frames despite surrendering two solo home runs. The 24-year-old has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his 10 outings this season, split between starts and bulk relief appearances. He owns a 4.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB across 51 innings and lines up to face the Pirates next week, though his role for that outing remains uncertain.