Tigers' Keider Montero: Earns win in relief Wednesday

Montero (5-5) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Wednesday's 6-2, extra-innings victory over the Yankees. He walked one and struck out three.

After blanking Houston across seven innings to earn a win as a starter Friday, Montero shifted back to the bullpen and continued to post zeroes. The righty certainly has more fantasy value in the rotation, but he's proving that he can capably handle a swing role and give the Tigers some length in relief when needed. For now, expect Montero to remain in the bullpen, though he is likely to pick up more starts as the season rolls along.