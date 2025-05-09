Montero (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two over eight innings to earn the win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Starters Casey Mize and Montero combined to cover 14 of the 18 innings in the twin bill, with Montero doing an excellent job to preserve the bullpen in the nightcap. He was efficient as well, throwing 66 of 92 pitches for strikes, though Beau Brieske handled the ninth inning of the 11-1 win. Over four major-league starts, Montero has a 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings. While he didn't impress in his first two starts of the season, he's been positive as a spot starter in doubleheaders recently and should be the first man up if there's an opening in the Tigers' rotation. However, it's expected he'll return to Triple-A Toledo shortly after being the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader.