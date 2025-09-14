Montero will start for Detroit against Miami on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

For at least one turn, Montero will take the rotation spot of Sawyer Gipson-Long, who landed on the injured list Friday due to neck stiffness. Montero is no stranger to a starting role, as he's made nine starts (out of 17 appearances) this season and has completed as many as eight innings in a contest (May 8 against Colorado). Montero was dispatched to the minors in late July, and since returning to the big-league club Sept. 3, he's made two appearances in relief, allowing two earned runs with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings. If the righty pitches well Sunday, he could get additional starts while Gipson-Long remains shelved.