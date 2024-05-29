Montero (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Pirates, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Making his MLB debut, Montero showed some flashes of upside but got hit hard when he left the ball up in the zone, serving up a three-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the third inning and a solo shot to Nick Gonzales in the fourth. Montero got the hook after 87 pitches (56 strikes), and he'll likely head back to Triple-A Toledo following the twin bill. The 23-year-old righty will need to work on his efficiency if he wants to earn a longer look in the majors -- he has yet to complete five innings in any of his 10 starts this season, at any level.