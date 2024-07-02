Montero has joined the Tigers in Minnesota and is expected to enter the rotation in place of the injured Casey Mize (hamstring), jkh reports.

It's not known yet which day Montero will start, but he will join the rotation sometime this week while Mize misses some time. The right-hander has made two appearances with the Tigers this season -- one as a starter and one as a bulk reliever -- and has allowed nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings.