Montero has joined the Tigers in Minnesota and is expected to enter the rotation in place of the injured Casey Mize (hamstring), jkh reports.
It's not known yet which day Montero will start, but he will join the rotation sometime this week while Mize misses some time. The right-hander has made two appearances with the Tigers this season -- one as a starter and one as a bulk reliever -- and has allowed nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Likely candidate to sub for Mize•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Called up, working in bulk relief•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Set to pitch Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Likely to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Returned to Triple-A•