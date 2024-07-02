Montero is a likely candidate to start in place of the injured Casey Mize (hamstring) after he was scratched from a scheduled start Monday with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mize is expected to land on the 15-day injured list with a strained hamstring, and it looks like Montero will be the choice to take his spot. Mize's next turn had been scheduled for Saturday in Cincinnati, although the Tigers could choose to alter the order of their rotation. Montero has made one start and one bulk relief appearance for Detroit this season, allowing nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings.