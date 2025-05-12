Montero has a locker in the Detroit clubhouse and is likely to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero will presumably be called upon to fill in for the injured Casey Mize (hamstring) in the rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander tossed eight frames of one-run ball at Coors Field in a spot start last week before being optioned to Triple-A, but he is eligible to be recalled at any time because he served as the 27th man for a doubleheader that day.