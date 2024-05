The Tigers will recall Montero from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Pirates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Montero will serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader and will be making his major-league debut. The 23-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB over 30.2 innings covering nine starts with Toledo this season.