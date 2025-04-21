Montero will start Monday's game against the Padres in Detroit, Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Though he was tagged for five earned runs over five innings while taking a loss in his 2025 MLB debut last Wednesday in Milwaukee, Montero will stick around for at least one more start while Detroit temporarily expands its rotation to six men during a stretch of 23 games in 24 days. Montero likely won't be in line for a long-term stay with Detroit, though a stronger showing against the Padres and in any future outings that follow could compel the coaching staff to find a more permanent spot for the right-hander.