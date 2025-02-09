With the Tigers bolstering their rotation in the offseason, Montero could work as both a starter and a reliever in 2025, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Detroit added Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty during the offseason, and the team already has ace Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson locked into starting roles. That leaves the likes of Montero, top prospect Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Kenta Maeda and Brant Hurter all vying for the No. 5 spot. Manager A.J. Hinch could mix and match in that role, which leaves Montero's outlook a bit in flux. The righty primarily served as a starter during his 2024 rookie campaign, making 16 starts among his 19 appearances overall. He posted a 4.76 ERA across 98.1 total innings. Montero's 2025 fantasy value would take a hit if he pitches in long relief, though more clarity should emerge during spring training.