Montero was promoted from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

The Tigers will be faced with the decision this offseason of whether or not to protect Montero from the Rule 5 draft, so they will get a look at him against Triple-A hitters over the final month of the season. The 23-year-old righty registered a 4.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 69.1 innings across 15 starts at Double-A, but his 3.32 FIP and 3.57 xFIP suggest he was a bit unlucky.