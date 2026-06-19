Tigers' Keider Montero: Re-entering rotation Sunday

Montero will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Justin Verlander (hip/hamstring) had been slated to return from the injured list that day to start the game, but he encountered a setback. Montero made a relief appearance Tuesday versus the Astros, but his other 13 outings this season have been starts. He's collected a 3.67 ERA and 50:17 K:BB over 73.2 frames this season. Verlander is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Montero is likely to get multiple turns in the Detroit rotation.