The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Because they designated Montero as their 27th man for the twin bill, the Tigers waited until after their 8-0 win in the opening game of the day before activating him. The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut Wednesday before presumably heading back to Toledo immediately after the start. Over his nine outings with the Triple-A club this season spanning 30.2 innings, Montero has accrued a 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB.