The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Montero will get a spot start Wednesday in Milwaukee as the Tigers look to provide their regular rotation members will extra rest. The right-hander was off to a nice start with Toledo, permitting three runs with an 11:1 K:BB over 9.2 frames covering his first two outings.
