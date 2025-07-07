The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero will start for the Tigers in Monday's series opener versus the Rays. The righty has posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB over 56 frames with the big club this season. Montero could be headed back to Toledo after Monday's outing.