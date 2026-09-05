Montero escaped with a no-decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was staked to a 6-1 lead after three innings, but a grand slam by Brayan Rocchio in the fourth brought Cleveland level and helped send Montero to the showers after 82 pitches (51 strikes). The six earned runs allowed were a season worst for Montero, while four innings represented his shortest outing since July 17, when he worked in relief. Over six trips to the mound since the beginning of August, he's produced a 4.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Montero will look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.