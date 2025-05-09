The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Montero was up as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies and dazzled in a spot start, spinning eight frames of one-run ball. He'll rejoin the rotation at Toledo but will likely be looked to the next time the Tigers need a starter.
