The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Montero was recalled from the minors to serve as a bulk reliever for Wednesday's game, during which he allowed five earned runs in just 4.1 innings. He'll now head back to Toledo in order to free up a roster spot for Alex Faedo (hip), who returned from the IL on Thursday.
