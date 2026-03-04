Tigers' Keider Montero: Sent packing to minors camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers optioned Montero to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Montero had seemed to have a good shot to break camp in a long man or swingman role, so it's a surprise he's an early-March cut. He struggled in his first two Grapefruit League outings but tossed three scoreless frames in Wednesday's exhibition contest against Team Panama. Even though he won't be with them on Opening Day, Montero remains likely to spend a large chunk of the season with the Tigers.
