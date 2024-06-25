Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Montero will be called up to pitch Tuesday against the Phillies, though it hasn't been decided whether the right-hander will start or follow an opener, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old joined the Tigers ahead of Tuesday's contest and is set to make his second MLB appearance in Wednesday's series finale. Montero made his big-league debut in late May and surrendered four runs on five hits with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.