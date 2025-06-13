Tigers' Keider Montero: Slated for bulk relief Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montero is slated to handle a bulk relief role Friday versus the Reds, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Brant Hurter will open for the Tigers before handing things off to Montero. Montero is not unfamiliar with bulk relief, having pitched in that role in three of his last five outings. He has not pitched well following an opener this season, however, posting a 7.36 ERA.
More News
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Hit hard as primary pitcher•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Working in bulk relief Saturday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Sharp in victory•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Allows five runs in bulk relief•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Set for bulk role Monday•