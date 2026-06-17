Tigers' Keider Montero: Takes loss in relief

Montero (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros. He struck out two,

Montero made all of his 13 previous appearances this season as the Detroit starter, and he struggled a bit with his first relief outing of the year. Despite a general lack of strikeouts, the righty has mostly been effective with a 3.67 ERA across 73.2 innings, though it looks like he could ultimately be ticketed for a bullpen role with Casey Mize (adductor) and Justin Verlander (hip) returning from the injured list soon. For now, Montero is slated to start for the Tigers on Saturday, but his status beyond that it unclear.