Montero (9-9) allowed two runs on six hits across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out four.

Montero did a decent job of limiting damage despite all of the baserunners, but he didn't get much run support in the 5-1 Detroit loss. The righty hasn't earned a win since Aug. 13, and in five appearances since then, he's now 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA. Overall, Montero has been better with a 3.58 ERA across 151 innings this season, though he's only struck out 102 batters, which has capped his fantasy appeal. The 26-year-old is lined up to take the hill again Monday against the Nationals and then is tentatively scheduled to pitch the last game of the regular season versus the Pirates on Sept. 27.