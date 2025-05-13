Montero will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is set to be deployed as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Montero will fill the opening in the rotation created by Casey Mize's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list, but the 24-year-old righty won't be tasked with handling a traditional starting role. Instead, the Tigers will use Tyler Holton as their opening pitcher, but he's expected to cover no more than one or two innings before giving way to Montero. Montero is fresh off an impressive eight-inning outing with the Tigers against the Rockies at Coors Field last Thursday, when he surrendered one run on five hits while striking out two and walking three.