Montero (9-8) took the loss against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Montero looked to be in complete control of Tuesday's game after retiring the first 12 batters he faced. That momentum quickly shifted in the fifth, when he opened the inning with a walk before yielding a two-run homer to Oneil Cruz. Montero gave up another run in the frame and didn't come back out for the sixth, ultimately taking the loss as his Tigers teammates provided little offense against Pirates right-hander Braxton Ashcraft. Montero will take a 3.30 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 133.2 innings into his next start, slated for next week at home against the Rays in what projects to be a two-start week.