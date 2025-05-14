Montero allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-innings win over Boston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and worked in a bulk relief role after Tyler Holton threw 1.2 innings as the opener. Alex Bregman knocked a solo home run in the fourth inning and Boston tallied a pair of runs in the fifth. Montero owns a 4.68 ERA with an 18:11 K:BB through 25 MLB innings. If he sees another turn in the rotation or as a bulk reliever, he'd be lined up to make his next appearance in St. Louis.
