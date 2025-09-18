Salcedo logged a 1.83 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 85:25 K:BB and 51.1 percent groundball rate in 68.2 innings across the Florida Complex and Florida State Leagues.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan righty sports several high-end offerings in his mid-90s fastball, upper-80s slider and mid-80s splitter, and he demonstrated better control than expected in his stateside debut. Salcedo, who is listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds and has a sturdy lower half, came into the year with some reliever red flags, but after this strong showing at Single-A Lakeland to close the year, he'll be kept on a starter's track indefinitely.