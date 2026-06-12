Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Comes off injured list

The Tigers reinstated Jansen (pelvis) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

The veteran right-hander landed on the injured list in late May due to right pelvic inflammation, but he's back on the active roster after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf. Jansen surrendered three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Despite having four blown saves and an underwhelming 4.80 ERA through 18 appearances this year, Jansen is expected to serve as Detroit's primary closer now that he's healthy.