Jansen signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jansen's new deal also includes a club option for the 2027 season, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. The 38-year-old has yet to show signs of slowing down, as he finished the 2025 campaign with a 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 59 innings while collecting 29 saves with the Angels. Now set to spend his 17th MLB season in Detroit, the right-hander will likely begin 2026 as the team's closer, moving Will Vest and Kyle Finnegan into setup roles.