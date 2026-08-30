Jansen (4-5) recorded the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Dodgers, retiring the only batter he faced.

The Tigers closer was brought in to get the final out in the top of the ninth inning with a runner on base and barely escaped, as Teoscar Hernandez drove a cutter into the left-center field gap that Javier Baez was just able to track down. Baez then doubled to lead off the bottom of the frame and came around to score the winning run, handing Jansen his third win since the All-Star break. In 12 innings over that stretch, Jansen has converted six of seven save chances with a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB.