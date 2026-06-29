Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Struggles, takes fourth loss Sunday

Jansen (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss in Sunday's extra-inning contest against the Astros. He struck out one.

Jansen got through the top of the ninth inning of a 3-3 game without any problems, but things came unraveled in the 10th. The veteran started the frame by allowing a walk, a single and a three-run home run. The rough outing pushed Jansen's ERA from 4.26 up to 5.31. It's been a poor campaign overall with four blown saves and now four losses as well. He's become increasingly hard to trust in fantasy leagues.