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Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Struggles, takes fourth loss Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jansen (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss in Sunday's extra-inning contest against the Astros. He struck out one.

Jansen got through the top of the ninth inning of a 3-3 game without any problems, but things came unraveled in the 10th. The veteran started the frame by allowing a walk, a single and a three-run home run. The rough outing pushed Jansen's ERA from 4.26 up to 5.31. It's been a poor campaign overall with four blown saves and now four losses as well. He's become increasingly hard to trust in fantasy leagues.

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