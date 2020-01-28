Tigers' Kennys Vargas: Latches on with Detroit
Vargas signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Vargas has most recently appeared in the Puerto Rican Winter League with Mayaguez, slashing .272/.434/.505 with five homers and 25 RBI in 31 games. His last big-league appearance dates back to 2017 with Minnesota, finishing with a .253 average, 11 long balls and 41 RBI across 78 contests. Vargas figures to begin the year with Triple-A Toledo.
